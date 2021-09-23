Celebrate Bi-Visibility Day ǀ 23rd September 2021

Bi-Visibility Day has been celebrated around the world since 1999 and the aim is to highlight ‘biphobia and to help people find the bisexual community.’

In the run up to the day itself, there are a number of different events to participate in throughout the UK and online. The Diversity Trust and UWE Bristol are hosting a talk discussing bisexuality in the workplace, including barriers to them being out and open, and how we might tackle bisexual and pansexual invisibility and work towards inclusivity in the workplace.

Online there is also a celebration of bisexual icons and a chance to learn from insights from their work, research, and activism. This event is hosted by Dr Julia Shaw, the founder of the Bisexual Research Group and host of the International Bisexuality Research Conference. Dr Shaw is a psychological scientist who is best known for her books and her podcast BBC Bad People.

The celebration is not just limited to the UK, but has extended across the world and there will be events and celebrations taking place in America, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and many more.

There will also be an online and social media presence for the day, with a mass bi-tweeting and special editions of the Bi Community News magazine will be released.

In previous years, events included picnic, stalls, afternoon teas as well as discussions and panel meetings.

The day itself is the product of three bisexual rights activist from America – Wendy Curry, Michael Page and Gigi Raven Wilbur. With regards to the day and the reasons behind it, Wilbur said, “The gay and lesbian community has grown in strength and visibility. The bisexual community also has grown in strength but in many ways we are still invisible. I too have been conditioned by society to automatically label a couple walking hand in hand as either straight or gay, depending on the perceived gender of each person.”

