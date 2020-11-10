Celebrating International Men’s Day 2020: A Workplace That Works For Everyone – Learning from the COVID-19 Pandemic | Citi

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many nascent trends in the world of work as well as offering glimpses of a very different post-pandemic working future.

To celebrate International Men’s Day, we ask the critical question of how we can use the lessons from the pandemic to permanently improve the workplace experience for all employees while promoting inclusivity and enhancing productivity.

Join a session with experts Dr Grace Lordan from the LSE (author of Think Big: Take Small Steps and Build the Career You Want, and Director of the Inclusion Initiative) and Dr Carl Frey from Oxford University (author of the Technology Trap: Capital, Labor and Power in the Age of Automation) alongside Andrew Pitt, Global Head of Research at Citi, and Laurie Rebholz, Head of Leadership & Performance Solutions at Citi.

