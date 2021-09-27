Celebrating National Inclusion Week | 27 September – 03 October

This week (27 September – 03 October), marks National Inclusion Week.

Inclusion Week is designed to celebrate everyday inclusion in all its forms. This is the ninth year Inclusive Employers has brought organisations together from across the globe to celebrate, share and inspire inclusion practices.

This year, the focus and theme is about being #UnitedForInclusion and working to collectively celebrate, inspire, share and progress inclusion.

You can find out more about National Inclusion Week via Inclusive Employers here. Get involved on social media by using the hashtag, #UnitedForInclusion.

Here at WeAreTheCity, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. Below, we’ve put together the latest news, resources and events to help you celebrate National Inclusion Week.