0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
27/09/2021
, ,

Celebrating National Inclusion Week | 27 September – 03 October

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Celebrating National Inclusion Week | 27 September – 03 October
The diverse group of people, entrepreneurs, or office workers isolated on white background. Multinational company. Old and young men and women standing together. Flat cartoon vector illustration.

This week (27 September – 03 October), marks National Inclusion Week.

Inclusion Week is designed to celebrate everyday inclusion in all its forms. This is the ninth year Inclusive Employers has brought organisations together from across the globe to celebrate, share and inspire inclusion practices.

This year, the focus and theme is about being #UnitedForInclusion and working to collectively celebrate, inspire, share and progress inclusion.

You can find out more about National Inclusion Week via Inclusive Employers here. Get involved on social media by using the hashtag, #UnitedForInclusion.

Here at WeAreTheCity, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. Below, we’ve put together the latest news, resources and events to help you celebrate National Inclusion Week.

NEWS & ARTICLES

opportunity, diversity featured

Six pragmatic steps to integrate diversity and inclusion in everything

Diverse group of stylish people standing together. Society or population, social diversity 1

Why it makes good business sense to invest in diversity

group of diverse people in corporate environment, women in finance

This is how organisations can improve leadership team diversity

Women on Boards

The Hidden Truth: Diversity and Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share | Women on Boards UK

Inspirational Woman: Gaia Caruso | Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Sparta Global

Front view of diverse business people looking at camera while working together at conference room in a modern office

Diversity & inclusion: Why it is a business imperative

diverse group of people working in an office, diversity

Why we need to reset male-dominated sectors and encourage greater industry diversity

Inspirational Woman: Tara Ataya | Chief People & Diversity Officer, Hootsuite

female-inventors-thinking-about-ideas-featured

How to make your business more supportive of neurodiversity

Inspirational Woman: Nicola Hannam | Head of Governance & Diversity and Inclusion Lead, CIPFA

Diverse group of stylish people standing together. Society or population, social diversity 1

Beyond the hashtag – addressing racial diversity

boardroom of diverse people, diversity, black inclusion

Diversity in procurement – are we doing enough?

Load More
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

opportunity, diversity featured
27/09/2021

Six pragmatic steps to integrate diversity and inclusion in everything

, ,
scan-of-a-brain-featured
23/09/2021

Building an inclusive workplace that supports neurodiverse team members

,
boardroom of diverse people, diversity, black inclusion
09/09/2021

How to know if a company is truly inclusive before you join

,
06/09/2021

Applications open to place 2,000 Black interns in paid roles this year

, ,

Comment on this

X