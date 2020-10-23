0
23/10/2020
, ,

Celebrating the women on Warwick Business School’s MBA: Meet Adenike Macaulay

Adenike Macaulay

Highly motivated and ambitious are distinguishing characteristics of our MBA candidates.

We’re finding out more about the women on Warwick Business School’s MBA to discover what makes them tick.

This blog celebrates the achievements of Adenike Macaulay, a high-flying and inspiring leader.

What makes Adenike Macaulay a stand-out MBA candidate?

As the first female general manager of sales at Lufthansa Group for Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, and the first Nigerian in the role, Adenike is forging the way for change. Identified last year as one of Leading Ladies Africa’s annual 100 most inspiring women, and selected as Woman of the Week by The Guardian, Nigeria, Adenike continues to be recognised for excellence. Since graduating from the University of Lagos in Systems Engineering, Adenike has become an airline sales expert, amassing over 10 years’ experience in the industry, primarily managing aviation sales and marketing. Alongside her current role leading all sales, marketing, servicing and commercial activities for Germany’s largest airline, Lagos-based Adenike embarked on the Distance Learning MBA, all while raising three young daughters. One year later and she’s still soaring; we spoke to Adenike to find out more.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.

