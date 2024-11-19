Chorley Podcast Host On Mission To Help Female Entrepreneurs Make More Sales

Del Parsons, 49, from Chorley, Lancashire is excited to be supporting female founders from across the UK later this month, as she invites them to join her at her Marketing & Sales Summit on 28th November, in Manchester, to gain tips, advice and the chance to make new connections, in a bid to fill the support gap present for women running their own businesses.

Driven by her passion to ensure that every business owner and founder can get good at marketing and selling ‘stuff’ in order to build a long-term profitable business, Del, ‘The No-Nonsense Business Coach and Marketing Mentor’, who is a Chartered Marketer and Certified Mastercoach, with a degree in psychology and ILM in Leadership and Management, is sharing what she has herself learnt.

A woman on a mission to make marketing and selling simple, having spent over 20 years working in agencies with clients including; L’Oreal, Sainsbury’s and Compare the Market before leaving a high powered board level role she loved 8 years ago, when ‘doing it all’ led to exhaustion after becoming a mum, she decided to follow her passion and founded her coaching business, which she has been building ever since, and despite being qualified in marketing she admits she has faced many challenges, and moments of frustration.

As well as being a coach and mentor Del also has a property portfolio and is part of an aviation business which she runs with her husband. She’s built businesses with 8 figure revenues for herself, as well as for clients, so can apply the lessons learnt across the board.

But her focus isn’t purely financial. Podcast Host of ‘More Than Marketing’, Del is determined to help other women understand how to use marketing to build a sustainable and profitable business that enables them flexibility, to blend both sides of their lives – the ambitious career woman and the mum who wants to be there for her kids – and she recognises how hard this can be, often with little support.

She said:

“Research has shown that while the UK is seeing more women founders than ever before and their contribution to the UK economy is significant, women receive less targeted skill-based support compared to their male counterparts which can hinder the potential of women entrepreneurs to market their business and sell their services with confidence so they can achieve significant growth.”

Del has launched the Marketing & Sales Summit as a way to help female entrepreneurs develop essential marketing and selling skills, so they feel empowered to take action and can grow and scale their businesses.

Having learnt the art of selling from a young age working in her Auntie’s shop and feeling the power of customer service and connection, Del, a natural communicator, was always set for this path.

Attendees from across the UK will be able to access practical and expert-led masterclasses by other female entrepreneurs who have built successful 6 figure businesses, whilst enjoying informal networking opportunities to connect and develop potential collaborations.

Del added:

“There are not many events out there specifically focused on helping female founders take practical action to nudge the needle on their business growth so the masterclasses in this November’s Summit include how to generate more enquiries consistently and close more clients without having to adopt the traditional masculine sales tactics that often feel so misaligned for women.” ‘“Marketing & selling for small businesses isn’t just about posting on social media and relying on inconsistent and ad hoc referrals and word of mouth. Sustainability and longevity in business are about much, much more than that. I’m thrilled to be able to bring women together at this accessible event so they can develop their skills and get the support they need to grow. Running your own business can feel lonely and massively overwhelming and finding the right support from women who ‘get it’ can be challenging”

The lineup of speakers at the Summit includes brilliant female founders who all have lived experience of growing and scaling their own businesses and accessing their support and insights will have a long-lasting impact on the attendees.

Speakers include

Nicola Peake – founder of Peakes Private Members Club and Peakefest – a unique business festival retreat;

Enfys Maloney – an award-winning sales trainer and founder of Sales Training With Enfys who is passionate about helping small business owners make more sales, more comfortably;

Samantha Cameron – The Social Media Alchemist who has supported hundreds of small business owners to make more sales through social media psychology and Fay Jennings – Richard Branson’s ex-PR who now supports six-figure coaches and consultants to build funnels that deliver consistent leads and clients.

Del’s focus is on supporting women business owners to harmoniously blend work and home life rather than constantly compromising their precious time, feeling overwhelmed and falling out of love with their business.

Del said:

“Bringing the Marketing & Sales Summit back to Manchester for the third time means that we can support even more female founders to build sustainable and profitable businesses. I know that attendees will leave feeling energised and focused knowing exactly what they need to do to attract more clients and make more sales with ease and joy.”

Photographer Credit: Karen Stanilland Platt, With Passion & Purpose

