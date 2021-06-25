Co-op launches pregnancy loss policy

Co-op has launched a pregnancy loss policy to support its colleagues through bereavement and grief.

The policy includes, but is not limited to, miscarriage, stillbirth, embryo transfer loss, molar pregnancy and termination of pregnancy for any reason

The policy is part of Co-op’s drive to create a truly inclusive workplace and deliver a fairer world for colleagues. It supports both parents who have been affected – whether it happens directly to them, their partner or their baby’s surrogate mother, regardless of the nature of their loss, stage of the pregnancy and whatever their length of service or contracted hours.

Created in partnership with the Miscarriage Association, the policy includes a range of flexible support, including flexible paid leave; a guide for managers to provide appropriate practical and emotional support; time off for medical appointments and access to counselling; access to emergency leave for colleagues if a member of their family suffers a pregnancy loss; and access to GP support 24 hours a day.

Speaking about the new policy, Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op Chief Financial Officer and CEO of Life Services, said, “Losing a baby at any stage in a pregnancy is a devastating experience.”

“The decision to discuss that with your employer is an incredibly difficult and personal one.”

“Having lost our eldest daughter and having suffered several miscarriages myself and with our surrogate I understand just how difficult it is to navigate your personal and professional life during such heartbreak.”

“By creating a supportive environment companies can go a long way in easing the stress that people in this situation often feel.”

“I am very proud that the Co-op is recognising and supporting our colleagues at a time when they need it most.”

