18/09/2020
,

Complete the WIBF survey and help drive policy change to better support & retain women working in finance

WIBF Accelerating Change Together

Could you help drive policy change to better support and retain women working in the financial services? Complete Women in Banking & Finance’s survey today!

WIBF have announced the launch of the UK’s first cross-sector research programme with the aim of driving policy change to better support and retain women working in financial services.

The four-year research programme, Accelerating Change Together (ACT), will be conducted by The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and The Wisdom Council, a financial services consumer insight and engagement specialist.

This is the UK’s first cross-industry research programme designed to bring a gender lens to the UK financial services industry and is supported by Founding Sponsors BlackRock, Citi, Refinitiv, Barclays, Santander UK , Baillie Gifford, Cumberland Building Society, Aegon along with our associate sponsor, AFME (Association for Financial Markets in Europe)and media partner, City AM.

Your opinions and experiences will be critical to inform the research programme, the initiatives the industry takes, and to our ultimate success. Therefore, WIBF are running a survey open from today until Friday 9th October. Please consider completing if you work or have worked in financial services.

WIBF’s goal is to provide actionable research which will drive policy change to promote a more gender balanced financial services industry. Your response will be crucial in providing a unique insight into the drivers and barriers to change, and how they can be overcome.

The survey is open to men and women in all areas of financial services, including those who have left the industry.

The survey is being run by The Wisdom Council and is entirely anonymous. For more information please see The Wisdom Council’s GDPR and data privacy policy which can be accessed here.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

