Could a 4-day workweek bridge the gender pay gap?

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we often hear discussions about the gender pay gap – the difference in average earnings between men and women.

Despite years of effort to bridge this gap, it stubbornly persists, shaped by various factors like career breaks, part-time work and societal expectations. Now, there’s a new idea making the rounds: could a shorter working week be the key to closing the gap?

Imagine a world where a typical workweek consists of just four days. The idea might sound a bit far-fetched, but it’s gaining traction across industries as companies experiment with the four-day week. It’s not just about giving people a break; it’s about shifting the balance of work and life. Here’s why this change could have a significant impact on gender equality in the workplace.

A better balance for parents and carers

A shorter working week could be a game-changer, particularly for those juggling work and family. Traditionally, women take on the lion’s share of caring responsibilities, whether it’s for children, elderly relatives or even managing the household. This often leads them to opt for part-time roles or roles with more flexibility, which unfortunately come with lower pay and fewer opportunities for advancement.

By introducing a shorter workweek for everyone, both men and women could share caregiving responsibilities more equitably. With both parents spending more time at home, the traditional gender roles that dictate ‘mum as the primary carer’ could start to break down. This shift not only frees up women to pursue higher-paying, full-time roles but also enables men to take a more active part in family life without sacrificing their career growth.

Less time, more productivity

There’s a common misconception that working longer hours equates to higher productivity. Studies show, however, that productivity often drops off after a certain point. Countries like Iceland and New Zealand, which have trialed shorter working weeks, found that employees actually maintained or even increased productivity when working fewer hours.

In many workplaces, women are often passed over for promotions or high-paying roles because of an assumption that they can’t ‘put in the hours’ due to family commitments. A shorter working week could level the playing field, as it changes the focus from ‘time spent at the desk’ to ‘quality of work done.’ When everyone has the same, limited time to complete their tasks, it could reduce the pressure on women to prove their worth by working extra hours.

Mental health and job satisfaction

The pressures of balancing work and family can take a toll on mental health, disproportionately affecting women. A shorter working week would offer more time to decompress, reducing burnout and increasing job satisfaction for all employees. This, in turn, could lead to a more inclusive work environment where both men and women feel supported and valued, regardless of their outside-of-work commitments.

Takeaway

Switching to a shorter working week won’t magically close the gender pay gap overnight, but it could certainly help. By changing the structure of the workweek, we can create a more balanced, equitable environment that supports both men and women in their professional and personal lives. The shorter week could be the catalyst needed to reframe how we value work, productivity and care responsibilities, paving the way for a future where the gender pay gap becomes a thing of the past.

Next time you find yourself working late or struggling to juggle life’s demands, consider this: maybe less really is more. A shorter working week might just be the nudge we need to create a fairer, more balanced society for everyone.