Could you or someone you know be crowned the Female Start-up of the Year? Join Enterprise Nation’s search for superstar start-up founders

Are you, or do you know a superstar start-up founder? Enterprise Nation are once again looking to crown the Female Start-up of the Year.

Enterprise Nation, the small business network and business support provider, with support from TSB, has announced the return of its annual search to crown the Female Start-up of the Year, one of the highlights of the Festival of Female Entrepreneurs.

With this year’s festival returning to Bristol’s M-Shed on Friday 22nd October 2021, entries are now open for an award that not only celebrates a superstar start-up founder, but gives them access to amazing, business-boosting prizes.

Whether they’ve created an innovative product or disrupted a traditional marketplace, Enterprise Nation are looking for entrants with a clear vision of their start-up’s direction – and ambitious plans for growth. Their company must be less than five years old and have a maximum of ten employees.

Does this sound like you, or someone you know? If so, make sure you submit your application by 5pm on Wednesday 22nd September. Entrants will be whittled down to a shortlist of ten, with a public vote deciding the three finalists – each of whom will be invited to pitch live on the Festival of Female Entrepreneur’s stage in Bristol on Friday 22nd October 2021.