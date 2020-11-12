You have 0 items in your cart
Could your business be a #SmallBusinessStar this Christmas?
We’ve teamed up with fundraising platform Work for Good, who will be doubling donations between 1st – 31st December, up to the value of £500 per business.
How to get involved and be a #SmallBusinessStar:
- Sign up to Work for Good (workforgood.co.uk) for free and pledge a proportion of sales from your products or services, or a one off Christmas donation to a charity your business cares about.
- Publicise your campaign to your customers and clients (using tips from the jam-packed #SmallBusinessStar toolkit!); inspiring them to purchase from you and give back in this way.
- Once your fundraising campaign has finished, pay your donation in via your Work for Good account and they will double this up to £500 per business between 1st – 31st December, whilst funds remain.
Your small business really can make a BIG difference and together, we can make this a feel good Christmas!