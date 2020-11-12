Could your business be a #SmallBusinessStar this Christmas?

We’ve teamed up with fundraising platform Work for Good, who will be doubling donations between 1st – 31st December, up to the value of £500 per business.

How to get involved and be a #SmallBusinessStar:

Sign up to Work for Good (workforgood.co.uk) for free and pledge a proportion of sales from your products or services, or a one off Christmas donation to a charity your business cares about. Publicise your campaign to your customers and clients (using tips from the jam-packed #SmallBusinessStar toolkit!); inspiring them to purchase from you and give back in this way. Once your fundraising campaign has finished, pay your donation in via your Work for Good account and they will double this up to £500 per business between 1st – 31st December, whilst funds remain.

Your small business really can make a BIG difference and together, we can make this a feel good Christmas!