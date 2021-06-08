Debbie Hewitt MBE to become the FA’s first ever chairwoman

Debbie Hewitt MBE is to become the Football Association’s first ever chairwoman in its 157 year history.

The FA Board nominated Hewitt to become the new Chair of The Football Association, with effect from January 2022. She will succeed the interim FA Chair, Peter McCormick OBE, after a unanimous decision from the selection panel.

Debbie has an extensive non-executive career spanning over 15 years in Listed, Private Equity backed and privately-owned companies, across many different sectors. She’s currently the non-executive Chair of Visa Europe, The Restaurant Group plc, BGL Group and White Stuff.

After six years at The Restaurant Group plc, she will step down from this business when she joins the FA in January. She’s previously held non-executive Chair roles at Moss Bros plc, Evander Group, HR Owen plc and the HPI Group. Debbie was awarded an MBE in 2011 for services to business and the public sector.

Speaking about her appointment, Hewitt said, “I’m delighted to be nominated for the role of Non-Executive Chair of The Football Association.”

“As the events in recent months have shown, this is a significant moment in time for English football, with a clear purpose for all stakeholders to secure the long-term health of the game at all levels.”

“I’ve been passionate about football from a very young age and I’m excited by the opportunity to play my part in shaping the future of something that means so much to so many.”

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our CEO Mark Bullingham and the team across Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park, and relish the opportunity to Chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”

