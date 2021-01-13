Discover Imperial’s full-time, part-time and online MBA programmes

Imperial College Business School inspires the best minds to become future business leaders

As part of Imperial College London, a global top 10 university and leader in science and technology, we drive business advantage through the fusion of business and technology, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

If you’re looking to take the next step in your career, an MBA from Imperial can help achieve your goals. Whether you’re looking to study full-time, part-time or online, we have a range of different programmes to meet your needs and priorities.

Full-Time MBA

The Full-Time MBA is a 12-month programme taught at our campus in London. Collaborating with an intimate and diverse class, you will develop a long-lasting global network and the skills you need to find innovative solutions and create impact in business and society.

With technology, innovation, and an entrepreneurial mindset at the heart of everything we do, the Full-Time MBA will allow you to rapidly build on your previous experience and explore essential business topics so you can acquire the skills you need to be an inspiring leader.

Global Online MBA

Our Global Online MBA is a two-year, part-time programme delivered in an online format. Ranked #1 in the UK and #2 in the world in the QS Online MBA rankings 2020, the programme is a transformational experience that will shape you into a confident business leader with the ability to solve business problems with a holistic view. The multidisciplinary and practical approach, alongside a focus on innovative thinking and new technology, will equip you with the skills you need to succeed, delivered through our state-of-the-art online learning platform.

Weekend MBA

Our part-time Weekend MBA allows you to accelerate your career over 21-months, allowing you to develop a strong international network of ambitious students and graduates, leading faculty and business practitioners.

Studying part-time, while you continue to excel in your career, means you can apply your learnings to the workplace straight away and continue adding value to your organisation.

Executive MBA

Our Executive MBA is a 23-month part-time programme for experienced business professionals, that utilises a unique blended learning format which fits in with the hectic schedules of busy executives. The programme will provide you with a thorough knowledge of essential business disciplines, opportunities to specialise in your areas of expertise and experiences to develop your global perspective on business.

Meet us at an upcoming virtual event

Studying an MBA is a significant investment in yourself, so it’s important to pick the right programme for you. To find out more about our programmes, attend an upcoming event to speak to Imperial staff, students and alumni, get tips on how to make your application stand out and ask any questions you have about our MBA programmes.

Upcoming events:

Mastering the application process for MBA programmes – Friday 5 February – 12.00 – 13.00 GMT

MBA information session – Wednesday 18 February 12.00 – 13.15 GMT

MBA evening information session – Wednesday 18 February 18.00 – 19.15 GMT

