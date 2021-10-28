Discover Maggie’s & how they’re supporting people with cancer

Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online.
Every two minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. Worryingly, 40,000 fewer people started cancer treatment across the UK in 2020. It is also estimated that there are currently 50,000 ‘missing diagnoses’.
In 2020, Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times and throughout the pandemic they were there for people by phone, email and online, as well as offering face-to-face appointments in their centres where possible.
In 2021 we mark 25 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.
Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming, and are run by expert staff who help people live well with cancer.
All our centres are open and we also provide support online and on the phone. The first centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996. Maggie’s now has 24 centres in the UK. There are also three international centres offering Maggie’s support.
Dave lives in West Cornwall and was diagnosed with renal cancer in 2013. He underwent several operations between 2013 and 2018 to remove cancerous tumours. In November 2018, he was advised that further surgery was no longer an option and his consultant suggested that he might be eligible for a clinical trial at Barts Hospital in London. Having treatment three hundred miles away from home was quite an undertaking, but after his first treatment, his Clinical Nurse Specialist suggested that we should ‘pop across to Maggie’s for a cup of tea’. We had no idea what to expect. We thought it was simply a café. How wrong that turned out to be!
Despite being in the middle of their annual Christmas Fayre, we were made to feel most welcome. Staff took time out to talk to us both, offered a tour of the Maggie’s Centre, explained what was on offer through the Centre as bookable sessions, or offered as standard care and support every day. What stood out to us most during these visits was that within Maggie’s ‘cancer ’is not a taboo subject. It was interesting listening to other people’s stories too.
In 2020, Dave was told that his trial had to stop due to the side effects of the trial drugs and his care was transferred back to Truro. This meant saying goodbye to Maggie’s Barts who had offered so much support over the last eighteen months. Whilst we are now not able to visit a Maggie’s Centre, (as sadly there isn’t one close to us in Cornwall), we have been told that Maggie’s will always be there for us at the end of a telephone, for whatever help and support that might be needed on an ongoing basis. We could give plaudits to Maggie’s Barts all day long for their care, friendship, compassion and help. But, what really stands out to us is that Maggie’s Barts was not just there for Dave but they were, and continue to be there, for Dave and all our family.
They rely on voluntary donations and fundraising events to help them continue their vital work.
On Dave and Sue’s first visit to Maggie’s Barts, the centre was transformed for the annual Winter Fair. After more than 18 months of cancellations and uncertainty Maggie’s are delighted to welcome you all back into the centre for their Designer and Maker Winter Fair once again.
Just come in, immerse yourself in Christmas spirit in our award-winning centre. Find festive entertainment, a spectacular Christmas tree, and a wide range of perfect ‘not on the high street’ gifts and products from a huge variety of local Designers and Makers. Shop from Home Décor, Clothing & Accessories, Art, Jewellery and much, much more.
