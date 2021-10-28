Discover Maggie’s & how they’re supporting people with cancer

Dave and Sue’s story

Dave lives in West Cornwall and was diagnosed with renal cancer in 2013. He underwent several operations between 2013 and 2018 to remove cancerous tumours. In November 2018, he was advised that further surgery was no longer an option and his consultant suggested that he might be eligible for a clinical trial at Barts Hospital in London. Having treatment three hundred miles away from home was quite an undertaking, but after his first treatment, his Clinical Nurse Specialist suggested that we should ‘pop across to Maggie’s for a cup of tea’. We had no idea what to expect. We thought it was simply a café. How wrong that turned out to be!

Despite being in the middle of their annual Christmas Fayre, we were made to feel most welcome. Staff took time out to talk to us both, offered a tour of the Maggie’s Centre, explained what was on offer through the Centre as bookable sessions, or offered as standard care and support every day. What stood out to us most during these visits was that within Maggie’s ‘cancer ’is not a taboo subject. It was interesting listening to other people’s stories too.

In 2020, Dave was told that his trial had to stop due to the side effects of the trial drugs and his care was transferred back to Truro. This meant saying goodbye to Maggie’s Barts who had offered so much support over the last eighteen months. Whilst we are now not able to visit a Maggie’s Centre, (as sadly there isn’t one close to us in Cornwall), we have been told that Maggie’s will always be there for us at the end of a telephone, for whatever help and support that might be needed on an ongoing basis. We could give plaudits to Maggie’s Barts all day long for their care, friendship, compassion and help. But, what really stands out to us is that Maggie’s Barts was not just there for Dave but they were, and continue to be there, for Dave and all our family.