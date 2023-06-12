Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: A conversation with Asif Sadiq MBE | Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

A leader committed to inclusion – needing some inspiration? There is so much to do, but how far have we come?

Join us at WBS for an evening of insightful discussion and networking with Asif Sadiq, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, and Lydiah Igweh, Race Forward Podcast Host and a Global Diversity and Inclusion Leader.

Asif Sadiq is the Chief Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery. He was previously the Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact at Adidas and has a long and rich career in the diversity and inclusion space with senior executive roles at The Telegraph Media Group, EY Financial Services and the City of London Police. He is listed as one of the most influential Global D&I Leaders by Hive Learning, the CIPD’s Top 20 Power list and a LinkedIn Influencer.

Join us to celebrate how things are moving forward with DEI and explore how the conversation is changing. During his conversation, Asif Sadiq will share leadership global insights on the challenges he has faced and how he has made DEI at the heart of Warner Bros. Discovery. Plus, the event will conclude with a discussion on actionable next steps. You will gain insight into implementing systemic change to make DEI central to the business, advice for aspiring and current leaders on influencing DEI strategy, and explore the impact of board representation and intersectionality.