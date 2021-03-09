Do you have Board potential? Women on Boards have 6 complimentary places for their signature, Boardroom Journey programme

Do you have Board potential? Women on Boards have six complimentary places for their signature, Boardroom Journey programme.

The only barrier to the boardroom should be talent. Yet, women have been shut out of making the decisions that shape our world for too long. Women on Boards exists to help women overcome the hurdles to contribute their skills and perspective as non-executive directors.

They are offering six complimentary places on their signature Boardroom Journey, each worth £1282, to women who would not otherwise be able to afford it.

The Women on Boards Bursary programme brings together the organisation’s signature support to help women with drive and determination to start or progress their board career. It is open for applications until 31 March.

It is a flexible package which includes one year’s membership of the Women on Boards network, our ‘Get on Board’ workshop, access to our Vacancy Board and our unique 1-on-1 support. It is open to women who have relevant skills in any sector, but would not otherwise be able to afford our support.

This is the third year of Women on Boards’ Bursary programme. It has previously supported women from a range of backgrounds, with different boardroom goals.

If you know a woman with board potential, please do suggest she applies. And, if you are eligible, do apply yourself. What have you got to lose?

For further information and applications visit the Women on Boards website.

