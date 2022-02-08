0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
08/02/2022
,

Do you know an amazing woman over 50 in the UK insurance industry? Nominate them for #50overFifty!

Home > Awards > Awards News > Do you know an amazing woman over 50 in the UK insurance industry? Nominate them for #50overFifty!
50overFifty

Do you know an amazing woman over 50 in the UK insurance industry? Nominations are now open for #50overFifty.

50 over Fifty is a celebration of the contribution of women over 50 in the UK insurance industry. Nominations are open to anyone currently employed in the UK insurance industry or a service provider to the industry, such as insurance law or insurance recruitment.
 
Inspired by #MotherWorks, #CorporateQueer and 56 Black Men, 50 over Fifty are going to photograph 50 women from across the UK and exhibit their images and stories across the UK, starting in London in June 2022. 

The celebration aims to address the intersectionality between gender and ageism and show that insurance is an industry that welcomes, supports and actively develops the careers of women over the age of 50.

Know someone you’d like to nominate? Click the button below and tell 50 over Fifty why your nominee is a pillar of our industry!

Nominations close on 04 March 2021.

NOMINATE NOW

Read more like this

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

09/02/2022

Rising Star alumni gets backing of impact investors to solve the skills gap with diverse talent

,
Black British Business Awards 2019
08/02/2022

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Black British Business Awards

,
Christina Warner
08/02/2022

Rising Star Award: What happened next for Christina Warner

, ,
Rising Stars Banner 2022 (800 x 600 px)
08/02/2022

Nominations are now open for WeAreTheCity’s 2022 Rising Star Awards

, , , ,

Comment on this

X