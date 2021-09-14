Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme!

Following a successful launch in March, diversity and inclusion experts Inclusivity, and supported by the Insurance Families Network, are once again providing a programme to enable “career break” professionals to return to the insurance industry.

Like the first, the next programme is open to women and men returning from a career break. The organisers use a tailored assessment process which looks for potential, acknowledges the full breadth of a candidate’s experience and understands that breaks should not be career limiting.

Successful candidates will be offered: