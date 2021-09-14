0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
14/09/2021
,

Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme

Home > Returnships > Open Returnships > Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme
Insurance Returner Programme

Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme!

Following a successful launch in March, diversity and inclusion experts Inclusivity, and supported by the Insurance Families Network, are once again providing a programme to enable “career break” professionals to return to the insurance industry.

Like the first, the next programme is open to women and men returning from a career break.  The organisers use a tailored assessment process which looks for potential, acknowledges the full breadth of a candidate’s experience and understands that breaks should not be career limiting. 

Successful candidates will be offered:

  • A six month paid placement in one of the participating organisations
  • A thorough training, onboarding and induction process
  • One-to-one specialist coaching

“The programme opened doors for me and I’m confident I will have the support I need to pick up my career again.”

PAULA JUNTUNEN

The previous programme was incredibly successful and exceeded all targets, placing ten returners into roles at one of the participating firms.

This target was exceeded by 50 per cent, with fifteen women starting work after career breaks of anything from two to seventeen years. AIG and Howden both welcome three career returners whilst most participating firms took at least one.

The programme is once again open for applicants. Successful candidates will start work in January 2022 on six-month contracts, with the aim being to transition to a permanent role at the end of that period.  Phoenix and Marsh, participants in the pilot will be joined by Lloyd’s of London, AXA Partners UK, AXA XL, AON and Zurich who are all keen to replicate this success.

FIND OUT MORE & APPLY

Read more like this

Related Posts

new mum returning to work featured
05/08/2021

Returning to work after long-term absence

,
Female African American banker dressed in elegant black suit folding hands and looking on side standing against office building.
20/07/2021

Does dress code matter in our post pandemic workplace?

, ,
returning to the office after COVID-19, group of workers wearing masks
19/07/2021

Getting back on our feet: returning to the office

,
Angry diverse multiethnic applicants argue with confident female before recruitment talk, mad multiracial male candidates discriminate woman intern before interview, gender discrimination concept
19/07/2021

Managing resentment in the office as more businesses reopen

,

Comment on this

X