Do you want to re-enter the insurance industry? Applications now open for Inclusivity’s Returners Programme!

Following a successful launch in March, diversity and inclusion experts Inclusivity, and supported by the Insurance Families Network, are once again providing a programme to enable “career break” professionals to return to the insurance industry.
Like the first, the next programme is open to women and men returning from a career break. The organisers use a tailored assessment process which looks for potential, acknowledges the full breadth of a candidate’s experience and understands that breaks should not be career limiting.
“The programme opened doors for me and I’m confident I will have the support I need to pick up my career again.”
PAULA JUNTUNEN
This target was exceeded by 50 per cent, with fifteen women starting work after career breaks of anything from two to seventeen years. AIG and Howden both welcome three career returners whilst most participating firms took at least one.
The programme is once again open for applicants. Successful candidates will start work in January 2022 on six-month contracts, with the aim being to transition to a permanent role at the end of that period. Phoenix and Marsh, participants in the pilot will be joined by Lloyd’s of London, AXA Partners UK, AXA XL, AON and Zurich who are all keen to replicate this success.