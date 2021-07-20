Does dress code matter in our post pandemic workplace?

Whilst these results weren’t necessarily concrete either way, what they do tell me is that we are definitely entering a new normal when it comes to office attire as well as our ways of working, because had I done this poll two years ago, I am confident the results would have been quite different.

The results really got me thinking, when we go back into the office does anything go now? Should we dress the same on a Zoom call as we would when we go to a face to face meeting? And perhaps most interestingly, how much does what we wear say about our personal brand and overall professionalism?

For such a long time now, traditional business attire has remained stagnant. Suits, shirts and ties for men and fitted dresses or trouser suits with heels for women. In short, the clothes that we wear to work are clothes that most of us rarely wear in our leisure time; they are our uniform in the workplace and a uniform that not all of us feel comfortable wearing for that matter. We have been bound by dress codes for as long as I can remember, imposed by the bosses of yesteryear and these are codes that haven’t since been updated by anyone.

That being said, quite silently some new and more disruptive businesses have been making their mark in the fashion stakes and bucking this dress code. Over the last few years, many will have noted a trend in some industries of employers encouraging employees to wear whatever they want. For instance, have you ever seen a trouser suit in a fintech environment? Or a suit dress in a consumer PR agency?

As part of my poll, I also went out and asked some industry professionals their stance on this too. I asked them does dress code really matter post pandemic. Here’s what they said.