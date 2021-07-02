Dog friendly offices set to become the norm post-lockdown

As the prime minister Boris Johnson reveals that the WFH order will be lifted in the coming months, the UKs workforce prepares to return to the office.

As much of the nation adopted a dog in lockdown, it is no surprise that the search term, can I take my dog to work has received a 9.300% uplift in searches.

A study from the State University of New York found that when individuals participated in tasks that they deemed stressful, they experienced lower levels of tension when their pets were with them then when their close family members or spouses were present. Having a pet is also proven to lower blood pressure.

Here, My Pet Needs That presents the 5 benefits of becoming a dog friendly office and how they are set to become the norm.

Entice the top dogs

Start-ups and global empires alike boast of investing in their workforce’s wellbeing. Although offering a dog friendly workplace is a growing trend, it is still a fresh and innovative concept. Not only does this attract employees that understand the wellbeing factors of having a canine in the office, but dog owners also recognise the act as a problem solver as they no longer need to plan for dog sitters etc.

‘The UK has been working from home for over 12 months. As a result, many employees conceded that office life will never look the same and that employers will adapt to an employee need. Working from home for such an extensive period has led to the workforce realising their worth and noting that companies must accommodate them and well as vice versa.

A shift in atmosphere

Reducing stress in the workplace boosts the overall morale and mood of the office. Having a pet encourages break times away from your desk. This drives productivity and improves mood.

Several benefits of being a dog owner stem from the psychological and emotional benefits. Interacting with animals increases serotonin and dopamine in the brain. These are ‘feel good’ chemicals and therefore provide a boost to a person’s mood. Boosting the workforce’s mood also works to combat the office ‘clock watching’ office culture. Not only does this mean that staff are more likely to complete tasks before they leave the office but manage their time more effectively.

Get social

If a workplace is rather stagnant with little conversation, owning a dog can increase opportunities for colleagues to socialise. This not only aids in building a repour between team members but creates a positive office atmosphere. This boosts creativity whilst enhancing a colleague’s skillset as they feel confident in voicing their ideas and opinions.

‘Lockdown has showed people just how much they value human contact however, some are nervous to initiate it as it has been a while’, says My Pet Needs That. ‘Dogs in the office are a great conversation starter and studies show that they increase team connection’.

Watch your online presence soar

Showcasing your office dogs on your businesses social channels is a great way of increasing your social following. Using your social channels to demonstrate your office culture is also attractive to potential future employees as well as prospective clients.

‘Office culture is at the forefront of potential employee’s minds and they actively seek companies that provide a positive office culture.’

Bringing home to the office

Bringing a pet into the office blurs the lines between work and home life. This can work to improve work life balance as employees tend to the needs of their pet in a distraction from work. At a time when the transition between working from home full time and being back in the office may impact office wellbeing, bring a little bit of home in will aid in blurring the lines.

