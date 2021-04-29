Eight ways to reduce stress in the workplace

Article by Kayleigh Frost, Head of Clinical Support at Health Assured

It’s been quite the year for everyone, and while things are beginning to look a bit better, the added pressure of returning to work may well be causing stress in many.

Luckily, there are many ways to reduce stress in the workplace, in yourself and others. Here are eight crucial ways:

Get moving: physical exercise can help relieve tension and relax your mind at the same time. Engaging in physical activity every day, whether it’s a brisk walk in the morning or an online fitness class at home, will benefit your mind as well as your body.

Stay connected: since the start of the pandemic, many will have all been distanced from friends, friends and colleagues. This is changing with the easing of lockdown in the UK, but it’s essential to make sure you’ve adjusted to the new, distanced methods of communication. Getting the hang of a Zoom meeting is positive, especially if colleagues remain working remotely or flexibly. Figuring out these new, strange ways of working is stressful, but it’s completely worth it in the end and could even boost productivity in the long run.

Be kind to others: supporting and helping others allows us to take a break from our hectic schedules. This can help us gain some perspective and better equip us to handle stressful situations in the workplace. Carrying out acts of kindness will also boost endorphins, resulting in you receiving a ‘helpers high’ – the uplifting feeling you feel after helping someone.

Self-care: when we feel stressed, the things that bring us happiness often get side-lined. Make sure that you schedule some time for self-care to relax and partake in your favourite hobbies. As a result, if you feel stressed or overwhelmed, you have something to look forward to and help you shift to a more positive mindset. If you do not have time or cannot schedule self-care, start with your diet by eating more fruit and veg, drinking more water, and going for a daily walk.

Relax your mind: mindfulness practices and breathing techniques can help you stop worrying about the future and allow you to focus on the present. Breathing techniques can help support you when worrying about the future and help to focus on the present. There are various well-being apps, online videos and tutorials that can help you deal with difficult emotions and relax your mind.

Talk to others: by discussing what is making you stressed and our feelings about it, we open the door for conversations that break the stigma in the workplace. These conversations will help everyone involved; you could be doing someone a power of good purely by asking how they are.

Be supportive: supportive and compassionate relationships start with ourselves and radiates out towards others. Approach your own feelings and experience with compassion and care.

Learn to say ‘no’: although it can be tempting, saying ‘yes’ to everything at work, it can leave you feeling overwhelmed and, ultimately, burnt out. If you feel that you may have taken on too much, speak with a colleague, manager, or friend about what can be set aside or create a plan to tackle the commitments you currently have. Generally, people like to help and will be there to support you with your workload or tasks. After all, not everything is a priority, and some things can (and will) have to wait.

