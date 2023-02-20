Embrace the principles of Ikigai to lean into your passions and achieve your goals  

Stress is bad, right?

We get told all too often that stress is detrimental to both our physical and our mental well-being. In fact, it has been widely observed that a reasonable level of stress can be beneficial in developing healthy habits. The book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life states “People who maintain low levels of stress, who face challenges and put their heart and soul into their work in order to succeed, live longer than those who choose a more relaxed lifestyle and retire earlier.”

Apply this thinking to your current career. Ask yourself:

Does your work make you stressed?

Do you need more motivation?

Do you have a good work/life balance?

Is your job keeping you up at night or taking over your free time, you could be overly strained by your job. This is a time to reflect on whether it’s truly worth it. Equally, do you feel like you are coasting? If so, perhaps it’s time to move on to bigger and better challenges. Whilst high levels of stress are never advisable, it can also be equally damaging to your prospects to remain in a role that lacks purpose, passion, or motivation.

The joy in trying something new

It’s a human trait that we find our rhythm and stick to it. We’re creatures of habit believing that if it isn’t broken, there’s no need to fix it.

But breaking habits has more benefits than we might think.