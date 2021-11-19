0
19/11/2021
Empower yourself at The Women & MBA online event from Access MBA

Access MBA - Women & MBA online event

You have your own unique point of view. You are ambitious. You are strong and resilient, but also caring and creative. You are looking for the path that leads to your professional growth.

Do you see yourself some of these lines?

The Women & MBA online event welcomes you for three days full of insights and activities designed for women from all walks of life. On 9 December and 11 December 2021 and 12 January 2022, you will meet and learn from representatives of diverse business schools and top MBA programmes, esteemed keynote speakers, and international MBA alumnae.

Join from any point in the world and lead the way in the conversation on female empowerment.

Get inspired by live school presentations and keynotes

The event programme for the three dates is packed with insights on the most current trends in female leadership. Join the inspiring speakers as they draw on their own experience and share lessons about gender diversity in education and at the workplace.

Network with business schools in group sessions

Admissions directors from globally accredited business schools will be ready to discuss the future of women in business. Tune in for their group networking sessions as MBA representatives share eye-opening facts and useful details about the opportunities at their institutions.

Hear success stories of international MBA alumnae

Business schools will be there to tell the real-life stories of diverse women with experience from different industries. What did female graduates gain from their MBA degree? Learn about their journey to leadership and you may find new purpose for your own career.

Choose your best fit for joining the Women & MBA online event! Sign up for 9 December and 11 December 2021 and 12 January 2022 or all dates and gain the confidence you need for your professional future.

Interested? This is how you can take part free of charge:

  • Choose your event date or sign up for all: 9 December and 11 December 2021 and 12 January 2022
  • Enjoy 25-minute school presentations back-to-back from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, HEC Montreal, IE Business School, UC Berkeley-Haas Full Time MBA, Washington University in St. Louis – Olin, University of California San Diego and many more – check the full schedule: https://www.accessmba.com/link/JCV
  • Discover the world of business education during networking sessions with universities and other international women in business
REGISTER HERE

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

