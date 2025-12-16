Empowering Working Parents to Become Leaders of the Future | Apply Today

Leaders Plus’ 3-month programme is designed specifically for those who aren’t in leadership roles but are eager to advance their careers while balancing family life.
Future Leaders Plus aims to unlock their full potential.
It can be difficult to balance an ambitious career with raising a family especially if you’ve taken time off to focus on your children or opted for a lower grade role to accommodate the demands of family life.
Benefits of the programme include:
- Dedicated time to reflect on career and family priorities.
- Valuable insights from successful professionals who’ve navigated both career growth and parenthood.
- Validation through a supportive community of like-minded parents.
- Structured support to empower proactive career advancement strategies.