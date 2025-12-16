Empowering Working Parents to Become Leaders of the Future | Apply Today

Sound HER Out is a campaign dedicated to empowering women by enabling them to consider a career in the music industry by creating opportunities, addressing inequalities, and fostering a supportive community.

Join us in our journey, bringing together women and girls from across the music industry to tackle the challenges women face and explore solutions that can create lasting change.

Our industry is brimming with talent and creativity, yet we know that gender inequalities persist—whether it’s the pay gap, safety concerns, or the lack of visibility and representation for women in key roles.

Through honest conversations, collective insights, and your support, we want to spark a movement that amplifies women’s voices, opens doors, and reshapes the industry into one that values everyone equally.

Let’s make this an inspiring and empowering discussion.Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey together!