Entain and McLaren F1 Team launch returnship to open the doors for women returning to STEM roles

Entain and McLaren F1 Team have launched a joint Returnship programme for women to return to careers in the world’s most exciting industries.



Entain, the global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group, and the McLaren F1 Team, are today launching applications for their joint Returnship programme, to help reignite the careers of women returning to roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Despite the representation of women in STEM steadily increasing, a significant gender imbalance remains. In the UK, just 26% of STEM graduates are women. This highlights an urgent need to change the perceptions of careers in STEM industries and open up more opportunities to help women and men thrive equally in the field.

As 26% of sports bettors globally are female, and F1 continues to experience a rise in female fans, it has become even more important for both companies to reflect the customer experience by having a diverse workforce. The Returnship programme is another step in the right direction to making this change.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain CEO, said: “The fusion of technology, sport and entertainment, and desire to support talented women re-entering the workforce meant that launching this brand-new programme with our partner, McLaren, is an obvious step.”

“We share a passion and commitment for giving women a platform to reignite their careers in STEM and hope that through this programme, we not only support a generation of ambitious women now but inspire future generations of girls to land their dream STEM role.”

To launch the programme, an initial cohort of ten Returnship places have been created, offering unique opportunities and experience at either Entain or the McLaren F1 Team over a six-month period. Designed to suit different women at various stages in their careers, successful candidates will be supported by a 1-1 transitional coach specialising in returning to work, and will be given the opportunity to discuss the prospect of a permanent role after the programme comes to an end. Example placement roles span from software engineers and back-end developers to data scientists and design engineers, with the full list available on the programme’s website.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to apply:

At least 3 months unemployed, underemployed ​ or reskilling

At least 2 years prior professional experience ​

STEM focused qualifications or experience or a personal and evidencable passion for technology / data / engineering ​

The Entain x McLaren F1 Team Returnship programme also complements Entain’s existing [email protected]Ivy initiative, which helps women return to their technology careers at its locations in Hyderabad and Manila.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented: “We are excited to be launching the first returnship of its kind within F1 in partnership with Entain. This is an opportunity to drive real change within the Engineering and Technology industries and is part of our overall commitment to making STEM careers more accessible to all, and to having 40% of our employees from under-represented backgrounds by 2030.”

In December 2022, Formula 1 announced teams for its F1 Academy, including an all-female racing series for younger drivers, set for 2023. Likewise, Extreme E has elevated women in motorsport with its gender-equal motorsport series.

“These moves demonstrate the eagerness to propel women drivers into the upper echelons of the sport, and mirror what Entain and the McLaren F1 Team are hoping to achieve through the Returnship programme.“

