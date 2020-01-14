Entries are now open for the SJL National Start-Up Business Awards 2020

Entries are now open for the SJL National Start-Up Business Awards for 2020.

The SJL Foundation charity is giving start-up owners a chance to apply to become one of several finalists in with a chance of winning a free grant of £2,000 and a mentorship programme with the businessman Simon Lancaster, the staff at SJL Insurance, their suppliers and associates.

The chosen finalists from across the country will pitch to a panel of judges and an audience of invited guests at the Houses of Parliament on 03 June 2020.

The SJL Foundation aims to give 45 per cent of all proceeds to the business start-up fund, of which it hopes to put at least £45,000 towards that this year. The remaining 45 per cent will go to Acorn’s children hospices and ten per cent to SJL staff’s own charitable endeavours. 100 per cent of donations to the SJL Foundation go to the charity.

Simon Lancaster, Trustee, SJL Foundation said, ” After the sucess of last year’s awards, I am excited about what the SJL National Start-Up Business Awards can achieve for next generation entrepreneurs in 2020.”

“I established SJL Insurance 18 years ago with a Worcester council grant of £500, which I used to buy a desk and computer.”

“I want the story to go full circle and help others do the same with our PayItForward movement.”

To enter the competition, entrants need to email [email protected] to ask for an application form and submit their completed application form by the closing date of Monday 02 March 2020. All applicants must be available to travel to London on the 03 June 2020 for the event, if they are chosen as a successful finalist.

MP Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State serving jointly between the Scotland Office and the Northern Ireland Office in the UK Government is hosting the drinks reception at the House of Commons on behalf of the SJL Foundation.

The £2,000 grant package will be given to each winner no later than 15 August 2020.