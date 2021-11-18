Equal Pay Day: Pay secrecy is fuelling the gender pay gap

The lack of discussion around pay is contributing to inequality for women: 67 per cent of female workers did not ask for a pay rise in 2020, 30 per cent more than men.

In the last year, just 35 per cent of those working in the female-dominated industries of education, healthcare, and hospitality asked for a wage increase compared to 62 per cent of those working in the traditionally male-dominated world of finance and 56 per cent in tech.

Women are also 26 per cent less likely than their male counterparts to ask for more money in the next 12 months, with the survey finding just 37 per cent of women plan to ask for a pay rise next year.

Over half of women admit they lack the confidence to ask for a pay rise. As a result, just 33 per cent of female workers negotiated the salary of their last job offer (compared to 45 per cent of men). Two in five women revealed that they simply accepted the salary that was offered to them (compared to 35 per cent of men).