Equal Pay Day: Pay secrecy is fuelling the gender pay gap

The survey, conducted by Glassdoor, has found that women across the UK are being disadvantaged due to a lack of salary transparency.
The findings, published on Equal Pay Day, found that just one in four full-time employees in the UK strongly agree their workplace is transparent about pay. Further to this, 54 per cent of workers admit that they are apprehensive about discussing salary with their boss.
In the last year, just 35 per cent of those working in the female-dominated industries of education, healthcare, and hospitality asked for a wage increase compared to 62 per cent of those working in the traditionally male-dominated world of finance and 56 per cent in tech.
Women are also 26 per cent less likely than their male counterparts to ask for more money in the next 12 months, with the survey finding just 37 per cent of women plan to ask for a pay rise next year.
Over half of women admit they lack the confidence to ask for a pay rise. As a result, just 33 per cent of female workers negotiated the salary of their last job offer (compared to 45 per cent of men). Two in five women revealed that they simply accepted the salary that was offered to them (compared to 35 per cent of men).
Speaking about the findings, Jill Cotton, Glassdoor’s Career Expert said, “Workplace transparency is a hallmark of many successful companies and more transparency is needed in the future.”
“One in two women admit to lacking confidence at work – companies should open an honest discussion around salary from the point that the role is advertised and throughout the person’s time with the organisation.”
“Having clear salary bands limits the need for negotiation which, as the Glassdoor research shows, has a detrimental effect on female employees’ ability to earn throughout their career.”