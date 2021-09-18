Equal Pay: The Final Frontier (International Equal Pay Day)

Article by Dr Samantha Evans

To highlight the importance of equal pay and in support of gender equality in the labour market, the UN General Assembly declared 18 September as International Equal Pay Day.

Unequal pay remains a persistent problem across the globe, including in the UK with only 11% of women working for an employer that pays them equally or better. More than three out of four UK companies pay their male staff more than their female staff and in nine out of seventeen sectors in the economy, men earn 10%, or more, on average than women. By comparison, 93% of men work for a company that pays them equally or better than women.

By chance, the first International Equal Pay Day took place in 2020 as the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic began to reveal that women have been disproportionately disadvantaged during the pandemic, especially in developing countries and vulnerable sectors. This makes the challenge of equal pay even more critical as increasing evidence shows that women have shouldered the burden of childcare with the closure of schools and nurseries. As such, they have been accommodating greater overall workloads through the demands of their paid and unpaid work due to the gendered norms pervasive in a patriarchal society. Moreover, the majority of women have been doing all this while being under-compensated in pay in comparison to their male colleagues.