03/06/2020

Events That Made Me with Liz Taylor

Liz Taylor - Events that made me

Events That Made Me, the exciting new 12-part podcast from award-winning event planner, Liz Taylor, launches on June 3, 2020 and uncovers pivotal events in the lives and careers of its guests.

The first two podcasts feature actress Catherine Tyldesley, and the flamboyant Royal florist, Simon Lycett.

In her own engaging and direct style, Liz encourages guests to talk about the events that have guided their lives, those big decision moments and events that changed the course of their careers.  In the process, often exploring the insecurities, people and inspirations that have shaped who they are today.

Listen here

Podcasts are a great learning resource to enhance your career and a great way to unwind. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended podcasts for your next listen.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

