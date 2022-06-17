COMEBACK CONVERSATION: How to go gently when returning from sick leave | The Talent Keeper Specialists

June’s Comeback Conversation sees two special guests share their personal stories of returning to work following illness.

Jessica Chivers – psychologist and author of Mothers Work! How to Get a Grip on Guilt and Make a Smooth Return to Work – plus Amanda Newman and Lucy Dodd, will answer your questions on HOW TO GO GENTLY AND MAKE A SUSTAINABLE RETURN TO WORK AFTER SICK LEAVE.

Amanda Newman, Manager at Accenture, founder of The Career Mum and mum of four recently returned to work from breast cancer. Amanda will be joined by

Lucy Dodd, an experienced HR Director who is highly regarded as an inspirational leader who openly brings her ‘whole self’ to work. Lucy suffered a mental breakdown in 2017 after years of relentlessly pushing herself up the career ladder as a single parent.

Together Jessica, Amanda and Lucy will openly share their stories about their return to the workplace and answer your questions on HOW TO GO GENTLY AND MAKE A SUSTAINABLE RETURN TO WORK AFTER SICK LEAVE.