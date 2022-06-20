Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Claire Cohen

BFF?: The truth about female friendship

Why do some friendships last a lifetime, while others fade away? How do you break up with a friend? How many ‘best’ friends should we be aiming for?

From the time we start school, we are fed a diet of ‘Best Friends Forever’ – the idea that you should have a female soulmate to whom you tell all your secrets and who always has your back. It’s the stuff of Hollywood films, but for most of us it isn’t achievable. We spend years striving for a vision of female friendship that isn’t realistic instead of searching for what suits us best or appreciating what we’ve already got.

BFF? is an agenda-setting, personal and humorous book that pulls back the cover on the most underappreciated relationships in our lives to interrogate what modern friendship means, why we need it and what we can do to get the most from it. Featuring interviews with brilliant women, including Emma Barnett, Pandora Sykes, Nimco Ali and Jilly Cooper – as well as the intimate friendship stories of women from all walks of life – Claire Cohen argues that, unlike romance, friendship is much harder to pin down and. And it shows how often our friendships are taken for granted.

An antidote to the idea that every woman must belong to a perfect girl gang, this book is a warm and reassuring guide to help women deepen their female friendships in ways that are meaningful and enduring.