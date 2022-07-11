Stand Up to Stand Out | Funny Women

This is the ideal opportunity to reclaim your comedy ‘mojo’ and a great introduction for those new to stand up.

Need a confidence boost to face the real world?

Want to write new comedy material and develop your performance style?

Performing stand up comedy, presenting online or speaking in public for the first time?

Nervous about using humour?

Then this workshop needs YOU!

Lynne Parker, the founder of Funny Women, has been running her comedy workshops since 2009.

We’ve witnessed the genesis of many comedy careers here at Funny Women through our Awards and community events. We’ve helped hundreds of women to gain the confidence to perform on stage and in the boardroom. Now that ‘performances’ will no longer be confined to virtual platforms, regaining your confidence and skills is a top priority.