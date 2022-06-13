The Big Tech Meetup – Raise Your Game and Speed Network | WeAreTechWomen & Funding Circle

july, 2022
07jul18:0020:30FeaturedThe Big Tech Meetup – Raise Your Game and Speed Network | WeAreTechWomen & Funding Circle
Event Details
WeAreTechWomen are delighted
Event Details
WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to join us at our next event at Funding Circle on 7 July 2022 from 6pm.
This fantastic evening of networking is about re-connecting and finding the inspiration and motivation to really grab your career by the horns! Are you ready to make a plan and make the most of 2022, then join us!
During the evening you will hear from our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE as she explains how to excel in your career. Vanessa will share her own experience as a woman in tech and explain the strategies and techniques she used to rise to the C-Suite. This session will cover:
- Banishing your inner critic and getting out of your own way!
- Why you need to set goals and measure your own success
- The importance making a career plan
- Why your network is your net worth – Speed Network
- How to raise your profile both internally and externally
- How to get your ideas heard
We will also be creating connections with a facilitated speed network to allow you to meet other women in tech and form your support networks for the future.
About Vanessa Vallely OBE
Vanessa is one of the UK’s most well-networked women and has provided keynotes on a variety of career related topics for over 500 companies worldwide. Vanessa is also one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality and often provides guidance and consultancy to both government and corporate organisations who are seeking to attract, develop and retain their female talent. Vanessa was awarded her OBE in June 2018 for her services to women and the economy.
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle is the largest online small business loans provider and one of the best-capitalised lending platforms in the world. The business is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Our backers collectively manage over $5 trillion and are the leading firms behind Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Betfair. Over the past ten years, we have built a machine learning and technology platform that is revolutionising how small businesses access finance. Business owners can complete a loan application and receive a decision in a matter of minutes, enabling them to get funding quickly at an affordable rate.
Today, as the leading global provider for small business loans we have helped more than 122,000 small businesses access more than £13.7 billion in finance. We stand for small businesses.
Small business owners are forward thinkers. They’re determined. They stand up to make a difference and work hard to make it happen. When small businesses succeed, they create jobs, support local communities and drive the economy forward – that’s why we care about helping them win. To us, nothing is more important.
more
Time
(Thursday) 18:00 - 20:30
Location
Funding Circle, 71 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4AY