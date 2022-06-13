The Big Tech Meetup – Raise Your Game and Speed Network | WeAreTechWomen & Funding Circle

WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to join us at our next event at Funding Circle on 7 July 2022 from 6pm.

This fantastic evening of networking is about re-connecting and finding the inspiration and motivation to really grab your career by the horns! Are you ready to make a plan and make the most of 2022, then join us!

During the evening you will hear from our founder, Vanessa Vallely OBE as she explains how to excel in your career. Vanessa will share her own experience as a woman in tech and explain the strategies and techniques she used to rise to the C-Suite. This session will cover:

Banishing your inner critic and getting out of your own way!

Why you need to set goals and measure your own success

The importance making a career plan

Why your network is your net worth – Speed Network

How to raise your profile both internally and externally

How to get your ideas heard

We will also be creating connections with a facilitated speed network to allow you to meet other women in tech and form your support networks for the future.