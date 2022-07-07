The National Youth Summit 2022

Are you a young person looking to join a movement that empowers people and communities, giving a voice to all? The National Youth Summit is the event for you…

Join hundreds of young people on Monday 11 July at The Studio in Manchester to explore radical solutions to the big topics of the day – and discover how we can create a fairer future.

The National Youth Summit is a FREE event bringing together young people, leaders, change-makers and creators to empower young people through the principles of co‑operation. From job security to mental health and co‑operative and ethical working, discover how co‑ops can enable the young people of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.