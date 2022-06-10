The REACH Next Generation Summit 2022

Reach Next Generation is coming to The Emirates Stadium on July 2nd 2022.

We will be hearing from Women leaders from Fashion, Tech, Social Media, Human Rights, Health and Nutrition, Sport, Money Management, Retail and Business Big and Small.

This will be an amazing day where you the girls will leave feeling empowered with all the tools you need and energised to be who you want to be as you think about your future and the choices you are about to make.