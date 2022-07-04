0
WeAreVirtual: Positioning yourself for promotion | Carol Stewart

september, 2022

15sep12:0013:00FeaturedWeAreVirtual: Positioning yourself for promotion | Carol Stewart

WeAreVirtual, Carol Stewart

Event Details

If you are ready to take your career to another level and get your next promotion, positioning yourself for it will put you in the best possible place to secure it.

This session will help you to:

• Navigate the internal and external barriers
• Broaden your network and tap into it
• Self promote and strategically position yourself
• Raise your visibility and profile
If you want to get your next promotion, this session will help you to develop your plan and place yourself in the best possible position to get the role.

Time

(Thursday) 12:00 - 13:00

Location

Virtual

Organizer

WeAreVirtual

