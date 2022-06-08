0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping

WeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen

june, 2022

30jun13:0014:00FeaturedWeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen

WeAreVirtual, Harriet Waley Cohen

Event Details

Why do so many women struggle to feel good enough?

What can we do about it individually and collectively, and what would the world be like when women truly know, accept and step into their true worth and potential? (Hint, much happier, fairer, healthier and so much more…)

In this session, Harriet will explore the following:

– The impact on women’s self-worth of cultural, media, political, medical, corporate and religious paradigms.
– Understanding intersectional factors.
– Individual life experiences as added, unique drivers of self-worth.
– The impact of women feeling inadequate on individual, organisational and global levels.
– The co-creation of a shared vision for the future, including personal and community/organisational pledges, action steps and more, to begin to bring the vision into reality.

REGISTER HERE

About Harriet

Hunted down to speak for audiences including Microsoft, Sky, and Invesco, Harriet has empowered thousands of people over the last 18 years to believe in themselves and their potential.

She has been through multiple transformations and knows what it takes to make deep rooted changes that stick, and to get through tough times and come out the other side stronger and wiser than ever.

Harriet’s mission is to make sure women know their true value and can make the impact they want to make in the world. She knows how vital it is that the cultural conditions in organisations and in society at large are supportive; empowering women from the bottom up will not be enough without big picture change.

Harriet takes an intersectional feminist approach to DEIB from the top down through facilitating discussion and hosting workshops; simultaneously, from the bottom up, Harriet is masterful in empowering women to leave behind self-doubt, sabotaging patterns and overwhelm in favour of new ways of thinking, feeling and acting that uplevel their confidence and wellbeing.

She is described by Vanessa Vallely, MD of WeAreTheCity, as ‘a real superwoman who empowers others wherever she goes.’

more

Time

(Thursday) 13:00 - 14:00

Location

Virtual

Organizer

WeAreVirtual

Learn More

CalendarGoogleCal

Comment on this

X