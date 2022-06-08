WeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen

Why do so many women struggle to feel good enough?

What can we do about it individually and collectively, and what would the world be like when women truly know, accept and step into their true worth and potential? (Hint, much happier, fairer, healthier and so much more…)

In this session, Harriet will explore the following:

– The impact on women’s self-worth of cultural, media, political, medical, corporate and religious paradigms.

– Understanding intersectional factors.

– Individual life experiences as added, unique drivers of self-worth.

– The impact of women feeling inadequate on individual, organisational and global levels.

– The co-creation of a shared vision for the future, including personal and community/organisational pledges, action steps and more, to begin to bring the vision into reality.

About Harriet