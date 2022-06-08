WeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen

june, 2022
30jun13:0014:00FeaturedWeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen
Event Details
Why do so many women struggle to feel good enough? What can we do about it individually and collectively, and what would the world be
Event Details
Why do so many women struggle to feel good enough?
In this session, Harriet will explore the following:
REGISTER HERE
About Harriet
She has been through multiple transformations and knows what it takes to make deep rooted changes that stick, and to get through tough times and come out the other side stronger and wiser than ever.
Harriet’s mission is to make sure women know their true value and can make the impact they want to make in the world. She knows how vital it is that the cultural conditions in organisations and in society at large are supportive; empowering women from the bottom up will not be enough without big picture change.
Harriet takes an intersectional feminist approach to DEIB from the top down through facilitating discussion and hosting workshops; simultaneously, from the bottom up, Harriet is masterful in empowering women to leave behind self-doubt, sabotaging patterns and overwhelm in favour of new ways of thinking, feeling and acting that uplevel their confidence and wellbeing.
She is described by Vanessa Vallely, MD of WeAreTheCity, as ‘a real superwoman who empowers others wherever she goes.’
more
Time
(Thursday) 13:00 - 14:00
Location
Virtual
Organizer
WeAreVirtual