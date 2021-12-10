Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas: Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge

Last Christmas, Refuge supported 682 women and children in their refuges and they expect similar numbers again this year, For many, it’ll be their first Christmas away from their abusers, after months or even years of living in danger and fear.
So we’re asking people to give someone a happier Christmas by buying a present from our gift list. Donations will then be used to give the women and children we support gift cards so they can choose a present they will cherish all year round.
This holiday season, help a woman or child have a happy Christmas. We’ve got great gifts ranging from teddy bears to winter hats and jumpers. Take a look
She says gifts from Refuge supporters made a huge difference. “Being able to choose a new toy meant so much to my sons – their faces would light up!”
It meant a lot to Mariam, too. “‘I remember receiving a bundle of toiletries and I was so touched, it almost made me cry,” she says. “It meant everything to know that someone cared about my family and they understood what we were going through.”
A simple act of kindness like buying crayons, a scarf, or toiletries can show a family like Mariam’s you’re thinking of them. Choose your gift now:
*Mariam’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.
Refuge supports thousands of women and children on any given day, and runs the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is the gateway to accessing specialist support across the country. More than one in four women in England and Wales experiences domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime, and two women a week are killed by a current or former partner.
Refuge is committed to a world where domestic violence and violence against women and girls is not tolerated and where women and children can live in safety. Refuge supports women and children who experience all forms of violence and abuse, including domestic violence, sexual violence, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, and human trafficking and modern slavery.