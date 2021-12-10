0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
10/12/2021
, , ,

Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas: Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge

Home > Giving Back > charities > Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas: Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge
Little Girl Kissing her Baby Cousin, Refuge Christmas campaign

Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas. You can help – here’s how. Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge.

Last Christmas, Refuge supported 682 women and children in their refuges and they expect similar numbers again this year, For many, it’ll be their first Christmas away from their abusers, after months or even years of living in danger and fear.

So we’re asking people to give someone a happier Christmas by buying a present from our gift list. Donations will then be used to give the women and children we support gift cards so they can choose a present they will cherish all year round.

This holiday season, help a woman or child have a happy Christmas. We’ve got great gifts ranging from teddy bears to winter hats and jumpers. Take a look

CHOOSE YOUR GIFT

Mariam* and her children arrived at our refuge with just a single suitcase, after years of physical abuse.

She says gifts from Refuge supporters made a huge difference. “Being able to choose a new toy meant so much to my sons – their faces would light up!”

It meant a lot to Mariam, too. “‘I remember receiving a bundle of toiletries and I was so touched, it almost made me cry,” she says. “It meant everything to know that someone cared about my family and they understood what we were going through.”

A simple act of kindness like buying crayons, a scarf, or toiletries can show a family like Mariam’s you’re thinking of them. Choose your gift now:

BUY A CHRISTMAS GIFT

Your generosity is genuinely life-changing and these are gifts that will never be forgotten.

*Mariam’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.

Find out more about Refuge and the support they provide

Refuge supports thousands of women and children on any given day, and runs the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is the gateway to accessing specialist support across the country. More than one in four women in England and Wales experiences domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime, and two women a week are killed by a current or former partner.

Refuge is committed to a world where domestic violence and violence against women and girls is not tolerated and where women and children can live in safety. Refuge supports women and children who experience all forms of violence and abuse, including domestic violence, sexual violence, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, and human trafficking and modern slavery.

FIND OUT MORE
Refuge logo
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Christmas stress, winter
08/12/2021

Six stresses of Christmas | How to beat festive stress

, ,
Family shopping Christmas gifts during COVID-19 pandemic. They wears a protective mask to protect from coronavirus, COVID-19, omicron
07/12/2021

Heading home (for Christmas…and beyond)? The impact of COVID-19 on employers

, ,
07/12/2021

Tackling employee festive stress this Christmas

, ,
Legs4Africa Female Graduates
03/12/2021

Meet the female Legs4Africa graduates proving disability isn’t an inability

, , ,

Comment on this

X