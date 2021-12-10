Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas: Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge

Every woman and child should feel safe this Christmas. You can help – here’s how. Buy a Christmas present for a child in a refuge.

Last Christmas, Refuge supported 682 women and children in their refuges and they expect similar numbers again this year, For many, it’ll be their first Christmas away from their abusers, after months or even years of living in danger and fear.

So we’re asking people to give someone a happier Christmas by buying a present from our gift list. Donations will then be used to give the women and children we support gift cards so they can choose a present they will cherish all year round.

This holiday season, help a woman or child have a happy Christmas. We’ve got great gifts ranging from teddy bears to winter hats and jumpers. Take a look