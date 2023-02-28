Executive Education Insights: Katherine Pitts | Warwick Business School

In this series we talk to Warwick Business School alumni to gain insight into their experience of studying for an Executive Diploma.



Here, we talk to Katherine Pitts about her biggest achievement, her favourite aspects of the course and her next challenge.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background

I’ve been married to my husband for 23 years after meeting while still at school. We have two daughters, one studying at university and one still in secondary school.

I trained as a nurse qualifying from Kings College, Nightingale Institute in 1995. I was fortunate to continue my studies there for many years as I specialised in cardiology. Cardiology was always an important career aspiration for me as my own father had died at a very young age following a heart attack which had a lasting impact on me as a person.

Whilst I loved patient facing care, I was also drawn to more operational and management challenges and this interest has seen my career move in many directions from performance management, business development and now one very much cemented in strategy and transformation. All these roles have ensured that I have been able to actively contribute to transformational change that positively impacts patient care and experience and loops right back to why I wanted to be a nurse so many years ago.

What has been your biggest achievement in your career to date?

I always find this question difficult to answer as my biggest achievements have always been shared and gained by working with great people all working towards a shared goal. On a personal note I am very proud to be part of the Executive team at Integrated Care 24 as I do believe we have an organisation and a culture that embraces innovation. This has been evidenced in the willingness for the organisation to diversify. It is through this we have been able to secure several in hours GP Practices. While this may seem a very transactional achievement the opportunity to develop 24/7 integrated services which work across organisational boundaries and drive patient outcomes and equity of care is something I am personally very proud to be part of.

What led you to pursue an Executive Diploma?

I am very fortunate within my organisation to have a very supportive CEO who is committed to lifelong learning. We spend a lot of time exploring ambition and career paths and he suggested that I might find this course informative and useful. The timing was also important as Id just moved from the Chief Operating Officer role to Chief of Strategy and Transformation.

Why did you choose to study with Warwick Business School?

A number of colleagues had previously studied at WBS and we have a professional relationship with them. I therefore felt it was a right fit for me.

What aspects of the course did you enjoy the most?

Learning alongside your peers from all walks of life, industries, and personal backgrounds, in a supportive and challenging environment was a significant plus for me. I come from a NHS background do hearing the different view points and diversity of thought was really valuable.

How do you feel your Diploma has benefited you?

The benefit for me personally was having some of my thoughts and thinking challenged in this safe environment. The course has also allowed me protected thinking time away from the business so when I returned, I felt energised and ready to move forward.

If you could share advice to those looking to start an Executive Diploma, what would it be?

Absolutely go for it. Don’t underestimate the commitment you have to give as the more you put in the more you will get out.

Now that you have completed the course, what is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am hoping to complete the Aspiring CEO course and continue on my Executive development journey.