Father’s Day | Time over money

Father’s Day is just around the corner. The ads are everywhere, urging us to buy gifts.

Does it have to be about spending money? Absolutely not. The best gift is your time and attention.

Think about it. What do dads want? They want to feel appreciated. They want to spend time with their loved ones. Fancy gifts are nice, but they’re not necessary. Simple, heartfelt moments can mean so much more.

How about starting the day with breakfast together? Make his favourite pancakes or cook up a big, hearty breakfast. Sit down, eat and chat. It’s a perfect way to kick off the day.

Consider spending the day doing something he loves. Does he enjoy hiking? Head to a nearby park and explore nature together. Is he a fan of films? Have a film marathon with his favourite films. The key is to be together.

Sometimes, the best moments are the quiet ones. Sit outside, enjoy the weather and just talk. Share stories, laugh about old times and maybe even learn something new about each other. These are the moments that build memories.

You can also take a trip down memory lane. Look through old photo albums or watch home videos. Reminisce about past adventures and family milestones. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the bond you share.

Get creative with your time. Plan a family game night or a garden BBQ. Cook together, play games and enjoy each other’s company. These activities don’t cost much but are filled with fun and laughter.

Remember, the most precious thing you can give is your time. It shows you care. It shows you’re willing to make an effort. And that’s what Father’s Day is really about. It’s not about the price tag on a gift. It’s about showing love and appreciation.

So this Father’s Day, forget the fancy gifts. Spend the day together. Make memories. Laugh. Talk. Be present. That’s the best way to celebrate Dad.