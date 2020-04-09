Feeling the strain? Seven ways to deal with stress

The occasional stressful event is part of life. Stress is the body’s way of helping us to focus so we can tackle the problem. When stress is ongoing, whether it’s from work demands or taking care of everybody else – it can take its toll on the body.

Chronic stress can result in all sorts of health problems such as hormonal, heart as well as causing fat to gather around the middle. Whilst we can’t always control stressful events from occurring, we can control how we respond to them.

7 Ways To Deal With Stress: Gain Back Serenity and Control…

Keep cool with 3 meals a day

Skipping meals can cause our blood sugar levels to drop.

Low blood sugar not only stimulates the release of the stress hormone cortisol, but also can leave us feeling tired, irritable and even tearful.

Ease tension with magnesium

Known as ‘Nature’s tranquilliser’, upping your magnesium intake is a must if you’re feeling the tension. Magnesium can help with sleep, resilience to stress and muscle relaxation.

Eat more dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fish, beans, whole grains, avocado, yoghurt and dark chocolate.

Calm your nerves with chamomile

Chamomile is a calming herb with potent anxiety reducing effects.

Chamomile can be consumed daily as a tea, infused in oils or honey, and can be added to smoothies.

Unwind with a little bit of chocolate

New research has shown that eating a square of dark chocolate a day can relieve emotional stress. It’s the high quantity of antioxidants called flavonols, which are responsible for these positive effects.

Stick with dark, organic, unprocessed chocolate for maximum benefits.

Stay peaceful with deep breathing

The way you breathe can affect your whole body. By slowing your breathing down, you can dramatically reduce anxiety and emotional intensity.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, simply perform 20 slow deep breaths.

Clear your thoughts with movement

Exercise is one of the most potent stress relievers but also the most underutilised.

Take a brisk 5-minute walk to stimulate anti-anxiety effects, clear your thoughts and allow you to deal with your stressors more effectively.

Sleep deeply with a valerian root tea

Lack of sleep dramatically increases the output of our stress hormone, cortisol. Fatigue also hinders our ability to deal with stressful situations.

Valerian root tea is the most commonly used herb for sleep disorders and insomnia. Make a brew and drink one hour before bedtime.

About the Author:

Lily Soutter Bsc (Hons) Nutrition, Dip ION, mBANT, CNHC

Lily’s passion for health and nutrition stems back from when she was a child suffering from chronic psoriasis. No medical treatment seemed to help and by her teens she was determined to do something about it. Lily cleaned up her diet with the advice from a Nutritionist. This was the first time in her life Lily’s psoriasis did not appear and has stayed in remission since.

Lily’s extensive knowledge of the science of food and health enables her to help you be the healthiest version of you

Once she had seen how powerful food can be to health Lily decided to train at one of the best Universities to obtain a Food and Human Nutrition degree. She was especially attracted to the large amount of research and studies Newcastle University conducted, and their high focus on evidence based science.

Lily then went on to train as a Nutritional Therapist at the Institute of Optimum Nutrition to help coach individuals on how to obtain optimal health. She is a member of BANT, the professional regulating body for Nutritional Therapy. She is also CNHC registered, the regulating body for complementary therapists.

Lily consults from her clinic based in Chelsea, The Portobello Clinic, Notting Hill and at Nuffield Health

Save

Save