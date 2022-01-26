Female-founded companies lead the change as most flexible employers

London leads the way when it came to flexibility, with 39 per cent of companies listed having their UK office in the capital. Data-tech companies also stood out, accounting for ten per cent of those named.

The most in-demand flexible policies of the moment include dog-friendly workplaces – something offered by 49 per cent of Flexa100 companies, and letting staff work remotely year round – a benefit on offer at 19 per cent of the companies who made the cut.

To make the top 100, companies passed an accreditation process and were verified as a genuine flexible employer. During this process, Flexa analyses key markers of flexibility including place of work, hours, frequency of travel, and benefits such as parental leave and dog-friendly offices. These workplace policies were scored against a flexibility index based on over 100,000 data points.

This score was then combined with how well each company performed according to an employee perception index. Staff at each company rated their employer based on key cultural indicators such as: their work-life balance, the support they receive to work flexibly, their working environment, and their ability to access benefits. The combined scores were then ranked.

Speaking about the list, Molly Johnson-Jones, co-founder and CEO of Flexa said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be announcing the Flexa100 for 2022.”

“The companies listed this year are testament to how far flexible policies have evolved.”

“Genuinely flexible working is about so much more than working from home once or twice a week; it’s about providing the choice and freedom that allows individuals to thrive.”

“The pandemic gave us a glimpse into how different things could be and employees now want the freedom to choose how, when and where they work.”

“The companies who have made the Flexa100 this year are those who have recognised and responded to that.”

“Companies which fail to evolve will struggle to recruit and retain talent.”

“But today’s list shows that companies of all sizes can embrace this new reality and benefit from publicising their flexibility – rather than keeping it to themselves, hidden on careers pages!”