Finalist for the 2021 Black British Business Awards announced

The finalists of the 2021 Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have been announced.

Shortlisted are 39 remarkable Black professionals from across the United Kingdom who have not only been selected for their outstanding professional achievements, but for the personal work they are doing to defy stereotypes and reshape the business world around them.

Winners for each category, as well as the Black British Business Person of the Year, will be revealed at the Black British Business Awards Virtual Ceremony taking place on 7 October 2021.

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) are the only premium awards programme of its kind in the UK. Established in 2014, it has been endorsed by three Prime Ministers, the Mayor of London and global business leaders.

The BBBAwards have also revealed that the theme of the 2021 Virtual Ceremony is ‘Amplify’. After a turbulent eighteen months of the Covid-19 pandemic; it’s disproportionate impact on Black communities; the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent racist incidents that surfaced after the Euros football final, it is vital that we stand together to celebrate the economic and cultural contributions Black people make to the UK economy. The BBBAwards will ‘Amplify’ Black voices, careers and stories from a range of industries, highlighting their diverse and dynamic work.

Speaking about the awards, Sophie Chandauka, Executive Founder and Chair of the Black British Business Awards said, “After an extraordinarily challenging year, I am thrilled that for the eighth year running we are highlighting the resilience and abundance of brilliant, Black talent in Britain.”

“Our finalists have delivered tremendous commercial value across sectors in volatile markets where entrepreneurs, in particular, have been decimated.”

“They have been strategic advisors to their companies and boards as global corporations are challenged by investors to address systemic racism.”

“Despite the pandemic and social unrest, they are fiercely competitive and remarkably ambitious, creative and commercially savvy, leveraging technology as their differentiator.”

“They are global in their outlook and ambition and represent the very best of being British in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit Europe.”

The 2021 BBBAwards will distinguish exceptional business talent into six industry categories, which celebrate both Rising Stars and Senior Leaders.