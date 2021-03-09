Finalist for the 2021 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot announced

Prof Sarah Gilbert, Dame Donna Kinnair and Sharmadean Reid MBE are amongst the finalists of the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award by Veuve Clicquot.

Now in its 49th year, the double award honours the impact of female leadership, innovation and entrepreneurism across the UK.

The Bold Woman Award celebrates female leadership, honouring inspirational women with an established track record of organisational and personal success. The finalists selected by the panel of judges include Maria Raga, CEO of fashion resale app Depop; Professor Sarah Gilbert, University of Oxford Professor of Vaccinology and co-founder of Vaccitech; and Dame Donna Kinnair, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing.

The Bold Future Award celebrates female entrepreneurship and up and coming leaders of the future. The finalists selected by the panel of judges are Sharmadean Reid MBE, Founder of Beautystack, a beauty platform allowing consumers to book talented professionals directly based on photos of their treatments; Ebinehita Iyere, Founder of Milk Honey Bees, a safe space for young black women and girls to explore their creativity and gain skills to navigate society; and Theadora Alexander – Co-Founder of Young Foodies Group, a platform giving up and coming FMCG brands everything required to scale, from consultancy advice and investor matchmaking to a dedicated online supermarket.

Both awards recognise women who emulate Madame Clicquot’s enterprising spirit and courage, as well as her values of innovation, audacity, fearlessness and drive. The judging panel look for evidence that nominees have excelled across four key pillars, from successfully reinventing traditions and demonstrating entrepreneurial daring, to championing better representation of female leaders and maintaining an ethical approach.

Speaking about the announcement, Kristina Blahnik, judging panel member and Manolo Blahnik CEO said, “This shortlist celebrates the fearless, visionary and inspiring female leadership that has been on display over the previous twelve difficult months.”

“These women have steered their organisations to success and pioneered innovation during intensely challenging and disruptive times.”

“The judges have been awed by the calibre of leadership among this year’s nominees and we’re delighted to celebrate this collection of bold women.”

Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, added, “Veuve Clicquot launched the Bold Woman Award in 1972 and Bold Future Award in 2014 to recognise innovative and audacious female leadership, so it is fantastic to see that every changemaker on this shortlist truly embodies the pioneering spirit of Madame Clicquot.”

“Our Barometer research highlights that despite these turbulent times, women have never been more eager to lead and innovate, and our 2021 Bold nominees are tremendous role models for the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs.”

