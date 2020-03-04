Finalists for the 2020 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot announced

The finalists for the 2020 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot have been announced today, ahead of International Women’s Day.

Aimed at honouring the impact of female leaders and entrepreneurs across the UK, the award is a modern evolution of the Business Woman Award which has been running since 1972 and was the first and longest-running international accolade of its kind.

The awards continue to take inspiration from a woman whose tenacity and creativity led to entrepreneurial success, Madame Clicquot.

The 2020 edition is comprised of two categories: the Bold Woman Award and the Bold Future Award.

Bold Woman Award

This award celebrates female leadership, honouring inspirational women with a track record of organisational and personal success. It is awarded to those who share the same qualities as Madame Clicquot: her enterprising spirit, her courage and the determination necessary to accomplish the transformation of her field.

The finalists selected by the panel of judges are:

Anne Boden MBE, CEO & Founder of Starling Bank

Anne Pitcher, Group MD of Selfridges

Vania Leles, Founder of Vanleles Diamonds

Speaking about the finalists, Sian Westerman, member of the judging panel and Senior Adviser in Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory division, said, “This year’s nominees are some of the most determined and innovative women leading British business today.”

“By boldly taking on challenges such as market turbulence and heavy industry competition, they are inspiring the next generation of female leaders to challenge convention and follow in their footsteps.”

Bold Future Award

The Bold Future Award, formerly known as the New Generation Award, was introduced in 2013 to celebrate innovative female entrepreneurship. Having been revived to recognise entrepreneurs of all ages, the winner of the Bold Future Award will emulate Madame Clicquot’s values of innovation, audacity, fearlessness and drive to act in the moment to optimise a gap in today’s market, by bringing in a new offer or revolutionising the face of the market itself.

The finalists for the Bold Future Award are:

Michelle Kennedy, Co-founder & CEO of Peanut

Celia Pool, Co-founder of DAME

Ella Goldner, Co-founder of Zinc VC

Pip Jamieson, member of the judging panel and Founder of The Dots, said, “Entrepreneurship is a challenging path to take, however the availability of role models from all backgrounds like this year’s Bold Future Award nominees make a huge difference in inspiring women to take the leap.”

“The shortlist demonstrates how the UK’s female entrepreneurs are not afraid to take on the big issues, and can achieve strong growth whilst keeping these values at the heart of their proposition.”

Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, said, “We created Bold by Veuve Clicquot as a way of breaking down barriers for female entrepreneurs across the world, so we are delighted to be announcing a shortlist full of pioneers and changemakers this year.”

“All the women nominated demonstrate a daring approach to business as well as the determination to transform and create traditions in their fields – just as Madame Clicquot did two centuries ago.”

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in London on the 14th May 2020.