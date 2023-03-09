Finalists for the 2023 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot announced

The finalists for the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award by Veuve Clicquot have been honoured in honour of International Women’s Day.

This prestigious award, which has been running for 51 years, highlights the significant contributions of women in leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship throughout the UK.

Recognising outstanding accomplishments of remarkable women who have demonstrated a proven record of success in their personal and organisational endeavours, the Bold Woman Award honours finalists including Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Olio, a waste-busting app that connects local people so they can give away, rather than throw away, spare food and household items; Louise Hill, co-founder of GoHenry, a financial education app providing tools to help kids and teens learn about money; and Clare Hornby, founder of contemporary British clothing brand ME+EM.

The Bold Future Award acknowledges the contributions of emerging female entrepreneurs and future leaders. The finalists for 2023 include Izzy Obeng, founder and CEO of Foundervine – a non-profit which strives to remove the social and economic barriers to innovation; Victoria Prew, founder and CEO of HURR, the revolutionary fashion rental service; and Karen Scofield Seal, CEO and co-founder of impact start-up Oceanium which develops innovative materials and food products from seaweed for environmental and social benefit.