Finalists for the 2023 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot announced

The finalists for the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award by Veuve Clicquot have been honoured in honour of International Women’s Day.
This prestigious award, which has been running for 51 years, highlights the significant contributions of women in leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship throughout the UK.
Recognising outstanding accomplishments of remarkable women who have demonstrated a proven record of success in their personal and organisational endeavours, the Bold Woman Award honours finalists including Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Olio, a waste-busting app that connects local people so they can give away, rather than throw away, spare food and household items; Louise Hill, co-founder of GoHenry, a financial education app providing tools to help kids and teens learn about money; and Clare Hornby, founder of contemporary British clothing brand ME+EM.
The Bold Future Award acknowledges the contributions of emerging female entrepreneurs and future leaders. The finalists for 2023 include Izzy Obeng, founder and CEO of Foundervine – a non-profit which strives to remove the social and economic barriers to innovation; Victoria Prew, founder and CEO of HURR, the revolutionary fashion rental service; and Karen Scofield Seal, CEO and co-founder of impact start-up Oceanium which develops innovative materials and food products from seaweed for environmental and social benefit.
Since 1805, when Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House after her husband’s passing and secured its success against all odds, Veuve Clicquot has remained deeply committed to female leadership. Today, the awards draw inspiration from Madame Clicquot, with judges evaluating candidates based on four key criteria: successfully reimagining traditions, displaying entrepreneurial audacity, advocating for greater representation of women in leadership, and maintaining ethical business practices.
Speaking about the announcement, Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, commented, “This year we have a phenomenal shortlist of women who truly embody the ideals and pioneering spirit of Madame Clicquot while focusing on innovation and finding ways to do things differently.”
“All of these trailblazing women are leading their businesses to great success and have proven themselves to be outstanding role models for future generations of female business leaders.”
In conjunction with the shortlist, the International Veuve Clicquot Barometer on Women in Entrepreneurship shed light on the obstacles that female entrepreneurs in the UK encounter, with funding being a significant challenge. The study revealed that the UK has one of the wider gaps between male and female-founded businesses, with only six out of 25 countries included in the Women’s Entrepreneurship Barometer exhibiting a greater disparity.