First empowerment summit for girls aged 11-14 set to take place in London

The UK’s first empowerment development summit for girls aged 11-14 is set to take place in London in June.

Today’s young girls are facing pressures unknown to previous generations. Whether it’s social media, social pressure on how to look and what clothes to wear, to finding friends, deciding on options or discovering who they are and what type of world they want to live in, this stage of life is now full of daunting demands.

The pioneering Reach Next Generation summit is designed to advise, inform and empower – so attendees have the skills they need to successfully navigate their teen years. The summit will be held at DLD College, London on June 26th 2021.

The event is the brainchild of Sarah Stirk, known to many as Sky Sports Anchor, and follows her successful series of Reach Women’s Leadership summits held under the theme ‘Collaborate to Accelerate’ at iconic sporting venues such as St Andrews, Royal Lytham St Annes and the Aegis Bowl in recent years.

The summit for girls will include focus on important issues around Diversity and Inclusion, with attendees encouraged to reach out to their friends and classmates to cascade learnings from the event onwards.

Inspirational woman leaders from across society will run 12 interactive sessions designed to make attendees think about the challenges they face in a new way and constructive way. Speakers include Stephanie Boyce, President of the Law Society; Alison Oliver, CEO The Youth Sport Trust; Alison Edgar MBE, The Entrepreneurs Godmother; Amanda Ursell, TV Nutritionist; and Katy Leeson, MD of Social Chain.

There will be 100 delegate places for girls in the covid-safe Atrium of DLD College with 20 per cent of places reserved for girls from disadvantaged communities and kids’ charities. Many more will be able to watch via live stream.

Speaking about the summit, Reach Founder, Sarah Stirk said, “We’re incredibly proud of our Reach network and the community we’ve built, but it was always our intention to help, inspire and motivate the next generation.”

“This unique summit gives us the perfect opportunity to do just that and some of our successful Reach females are excited about the prospect of giving back!”

“There are enormous pressures on young girls in today’s world, and if they walk away full of positivity and having learnt some lessons, we’ll be delighted.”

Find out more about the summit here.

