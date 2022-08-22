Five reasons why effective offboarding is vital for your business

Future proofing your business

Establishing a handover period between the outgoing employee and their successor is the best way to effectively transfer knowledge and should be a structured part of the offboarding process. This ensures that the company’s expectations are clearly mapped out to the departing employee and helps to avoid loose ends and assumptions. Ideally, you want an overlap between the contracts of the two team members concerned but if this isn’t possible, the offboarding process should be clear about handover duties and tasks.

Offboarding should also involve disconnecting the outgoing employee from all company resources, including tasks such as handing back IT equipment, changing passwords, deactivating door passes and taking them off your internal network. This addresses any concerns over cyber hacking, information leaks and other potential issues relating to confidential information and security.

Communication

The offboarding of an employee can have an impact on the entire team they worked in. As part of your process, be sure to inform the team members concerned about the departure of their colleague before the information gets out informally. Employees will appreciate the transparency and openness and it avoids the misinformation that can be created by workplace speculation.

In terms of clients, best practice is generally to advise them in advance that their key contact is leaving the business and pass them over to a new contact as part of a handover period.

Create the boomerang effect

More than two-thirds (71 per cent) of businesses are potentially failing to fill skills shortage vacancies by not having an offboarding process that enables good relations with departing employees, new research has found.

The ‘boomerang rehire’ phenomenon (re-joining a company that you worked for in the past) has many benefits for employers including low-cost recruitment, a simpler onboarding process and the individual having existing knowledge of company culture and processes.

Businesses with a positive offboarding process are more likely to attract boomerang hires as they are effectively leaving the door open to departing colleagues, who are a rich source of ready-trained talent.

In summary, increased focus on how people experience leaving as well as joining your team can support your company’s growth and development. Listening and acting on employee feedback, providing consistency of approach and helping to create positive ambassadors for your brand are all tools that can turn your company into an employer of choice.