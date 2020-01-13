Five tips for reinventing your career in 2020

Article by Berta Maso

With life-long employment no longer existing, the chances are that we will need to reinvent ourselves at one point or another in our careers.

As a matter of fact, traditional employment is declining and the gig economy is inevitably changing our careers.

Re-structuring has become the national sport for all those companies who are struggling to adapt in the world we live in. Gone are the days where redundancies affected only the under-performers. Today, everyone is at risk. So, what would happen if your job vanished?

How about you reinvented yourself before someone else decided you are dispensable? And how about you took the leap before someone else decided its time for you to move on?

Managing the emotional baggage that comes with a career transition is daunting. But here there are some tips coming from someone who has mastered her own career reinvention:

Find your IKIGAI

Finding your IKIGAI is not easy. It requires taking a hard look at oneself in the mirror and make some assessments around what you’re good at, what value you can bring to the world, and what you want to spend the rest of your life doing.

A great deal of self-awareness is needed here. You have to know oneself, your competencies, strengths and what combination of skills you can offer to the world that can get paid for. Your uniqueness is exactly what you bring to the table. Discover it.

Don’t forget to connect with your core values when defining the “what’s next”. Our values are our drivers, our motivators, and magic happens when they align with our goals and our vision.

Begin with the end in mind

Put some thought around “where” do you want to go, “what” do you want to be or do and “who” do you want to become. Then, lay down all the options you have which will make that dream a reality. Choose those ones that will create the bigger impact and set some goals.

Love goal setting or hate it, the truth is nothing happens unless goals are set. And, they need to be written down! A 2015 study by psychologist Gail Matthews showed when people wrote down their goals, they were 33% more successful in achieving them than those who formulated outcomes in their heads.

Take action

If you don’t take action, something terrible will happen … nothing!

To be successful, you have to do what successful people do, and successful people are highly action oriented. All those who in your eyes “have made it”, haven’t let a day go by without taking constant and massive action towards their goals and have done whatever it takes in order to achieve them.

When you take action, you trigger all kinds of things that will inevitably carry you to success. You let people know you mean business and you’re not just all talk. People with similar goals come into your life, the journey gets started and opportunities start to line up.