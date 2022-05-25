Five ways to attract talent to fill holes left by the Great Resignation

Article provided by Sheila Attwood, pay and benefits editor at XpertHR
Recruitment strategies must be reviewed and employers need to refine their candidate-attraction methods as they look to fill the vacancies left by departing members of staff.
Competition for talent, though, is fierce. Employers must do what they can to stand out from the crowd, but this can be a challenge. There are, however, a number of tips and techniques employers can utilise to best position themselves to attract new talent.
The choice of candidate-attraction channels depends on the type of vacancy and the target audience. For example, an organisation in the hospitality sector and looking to attract customer-facing staff could choose a mix of candidate-attraction channels such as local print advertising, high street recruitment agencies, a generalist job board, Facebook marketing, or an employee referral scheme. It is unlikely that channels such as LinkedIn, specialist executive job boards or a search agency would be effective, as these channels are more appropriate for specialist, senior, or professional roles.
Financial constraints may affect the number and type of candidate-attraction channels used. Conducting research into cost, the reach of different channels, the profile of potential candidates, and success rates in similar campaigns should be integral to the selection of the most appropriate candidate-attraction channels.
Job adverts should be compiled with the perspective of potential jobseekers in mind. The key elements of an effective job advertisement relevant for online and offline postings are:
The title of a job advertisement could be the only information that a jobseeker reads about the vacancy. It should include multiple variations of words so that there are more opportunities for candidates to come across the job advertisement by using the “search by title” function on a job.
Employers should give a detailed description of the location of the job. A large proportion of job-search activity involves candidates looking for a role within a 30-minute commute of where they live, so it is important that candidates can assess their potential commute to and from work. If the role will be a hybrid, or remote, role, then this should also be made clear.
The first paragraph of the job description and advertisement should include relevant facts about the vacancy to encourage interest from job seekers.
Jobseekers should be able to find the key elements of the advertised job easily. Basic but important information includes whether or not the vacancy is full or part time, the provisional start date, the salary range, company benefits, the formats in which the employer will accept CVs and the application deadline.
A realistic job preview involves presenting potential candidates with accurate information about the role, the organisation, and what the job entails on a day-to-day basis. It should present the challenges and demands of the job, while showcasing the satisfying elements, rewards and motivating aspects of working for the organisation. A good way to present this is through video-based cased studies from existing employees talking about their role. Realistic job previews encourage candidates to self-select by giving them a deeper insight into the role and organisational life.
Employer branding refers to how an organisation markets what it has to offer to potential and existing employees. It should connect to the organisation’s values, people strategy, and HR policies, and consolidate them into one clear message.
Part of developing a company brand is establishing the underlying employment value proposition (EVP). The EVP describes what an organisation stands for, what it requires from its employees and what it offers as an employer. To get the most faithful EVP, organisations should consult as many internal stakeholders as possible to paint a clear picture of company culture and employee attitudes.
Employer branding is a good way to communicate to potential candidates that the company can facilitate their needs. Many people have a set criterion in terms of what they want from their employer and will look for these specific elements in their job search. It is important employers promote their offering in a way that runs through every aspect of their recruitment strategy and forms a consistent thread across its range of attraction channels.
Recent research from XpertHR revealed that 95% of organisations are taking action to boost diversity and inclusion (D&I) in their candidate attraction and selection processes, but just 55% said it has been effective. Clearly, employers are aware of the importance of D&I but proper execution of it is lacking.
Candidate-attraction practices should provide equal opportunities for potential candidates, regardless of their personal characteristics or circumstances. Blocking or limiting the organisation’s access to qualified candidates because of their age, ethnicity, gender, religion or any other protected characteristic will reduce the employer’s capabilities and jeopardise its success. Having a workforce that reflects the communities that it serves will help the organisation to deliver services and products that meet the needs of its customer base.
A lot of the discrimination that occurs during candidate attraction is unintentional, but this will not help the organisation’s defence if it faces an allegation of direct or indirect discrimination from a candidate. Job descriptions should be reviewed to check for potential bias against people with a protected characteristic. For example, a required number of years’ experience over skills could exclude younger candidates.