Five ways to attract talent to fill holes left by the Great Resignation

Provide realistic job previews

A realistic job preview involves presenting potential candidates with accurate information about the role, the organisation, and what the job entails on a day-to-day basis. It should present the challenges and demands of the job, while showcasing the satisfying elements, rewards and motivating aspects of working for the organisation. A good way to present this is through video-based cased studies from existing employees talking about their role. Realistic job previews encourage candidates to self-select by giving them a deeper insight into the role and organisational life.

Showcase your organisation’s culture and values

Employer branding refers to how an organisation markets what it has to offer to potential and existing employees. It should connect to the organisation’s values, people strategy, and HR policies, and consolidate them into one clear message.

Part of developing a company brand is establishing the underlying employment value proposition (EVP). The EVP describes what an organisation stands for, what it requires from its employees and what it offers as an employer. To get the most faithful EVP, organisations should consult as many internal stakeholders as possible to paint a clear picture of company culture and employee attitudes.

Employer branding is a good way to communicate to potential candidates that the company can facilitate their needs. Many people have a set criterion in terms of what they want from their employer and will look for these specific elements in their job search. It is important employers promote their offering in a way that runs through every aspect of their recruitment strategy and forms a consistent thread across its range of attraction channels.

Practice diversity and inclusion in candidate attraction

Recent research from XpertHR revealed that 95% of organisations are taking action to boost diversity and inclusion (D&I) in their candidate attraction and selection processes, but just 55% said it has been effective. Clearly, employers are aware of the importance of D&I but proper execution of it is lacking.

Candidate-attraction practices should provide equal opportunities for potential candidates, regardless of their personal characteristics or circumstances. Blocking or limiting the organisation’s access to qualified candidates because of their age, ethnicity, gender, religion or any other protected characteristic will reduce the employer’s capabilities and jeopardise its success. Having a workforce that reflects the communities that it serves will help the organisation to deliver services and products that meet the needs of its customer base.

A lot of the discrimination that occurs during candidate attraction is unintentional, but this will not help the organisation’s defence if it faces an allegation of direct or indirect discrimination from a candidate. Job descriptions should be reviewed to check for potential bias against people with a protected characteristic. For example, a required number of years’ experience over skills could exclude younger candidates.