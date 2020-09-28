For businesses to succeed in 2030, Gen Z says no one can be left behind, according to a new survey.

With Gen Z’s representation in the global workforce set to pass one billion by 2030, organisations need to understand the demographic group’s motivations and perspectives on critical issues such as diversity and inclusion. Intel commissioned a study in the UK to assess Gen Z’s expectations around diversity, their experiences of bias and how these will contribute to shaping their future career paths.

The study found that a majority of Gen Z — those ages 18 to 24 — in the UK would be hesitant to take a job from a company that does not have diverse representation in senior leadership roles. In choosing between competing job offers, a company’s stance on diversity and inclusivity is almost as important as the pay offered.

The study also found that diversity and inclusion must be broadly based. Among all respondents, examples of diversity and inclusion at work cited as most important included having colleagues of all ages and levels of experience and backgrounds, as well as equal opportunities for those with disabilities. Gen Z especially emphasised the need for workplaces to be LGBTQ+ friendly.

Forty-two per cent of respondents also said diversity is important because it allows for greater wealth of experience and insights. Forty per cent said it means people are placed first and no one is left behind.

Speaking about the report, Megan Stowe, director, EMEA Strategic Sourcing and International Supplier, Diversity & Inclusion at Intel said, “As Gen Z employees enter the workforce, they are going to make their voice heard on the importance of diversity and inclusion.”

“Many have personally experienced discrimination as a result of gender, ethnic background, disability or sexual orientation, and are seeking career opportunities that align with their ethics and social values.”

“Companies must accelerate their efforts to create diverse, inclusive workplaces to meet the expectations of a generation who will be making career choices as much on values and sense of purpose as pay and progression.”

